Jeanerette residents speak out over water concerns

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY)- The mayor of Jeanerette says water systems are clean and the water is safe to drink.

However, some residents are still concerned about brown water in their homes.

“The water, I wouldn’t drink it. I have to buy water, plus we have to pay the utility bills. It’s double money for everyone. People are just frustrated with it,” said resident Monica Vargas.

Vargas is speaking out over concerns with the city’s water system.

She says dirty, smelly water has been a problem for years.

“It’s a big concern. It’s a continuing situation. It’s a been like this for years,” she said.

In different parts of the city, she describes the water as brown with a strong odor.

“It’s discoloration. Brown water, tan water. Sometimes it smells, sometimes it doesn’t,” Vargas explains,.

Mayor Carol Bourgeois tells News 10 samples of water are tested daily.

He says the Louisiana Department of Health has deemed the water safe and says it does not need to be boiled.

