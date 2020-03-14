Jeanerette Police make drug bust during traffic stop

1  of  2
JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Jeanerette man was arrested after police smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Adrian Jenkins was charged with stop sign violation, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance, monies derived from drug transactions, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone.

Jenkins gave consent to search the vehicle, where officers found 22.3 grams of suspected marijuana, a digital scale, a .38 caliber revolver, and $925 in cash.

