Jeanerette Police make drug bust during traffic stop

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Jeanerette man was arrested after police smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Adrian Jenkins was charged with stop sign violation, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance, monies derived from drug transactions, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone.
Jenkins gave consent to search the vehicle, where officers found 22.3 grams of suspected marijuana, a digital scale, a .38 caliber revolver, and $925 in cash.