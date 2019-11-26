Live Now
Jeanerette firefighters help families in need for Thanksgiving

Local
Firefighters risk their lives everyday to help their community.

But some firefighters chose to take even their time off to go above and beyond. 

Over the weekend, firefighters in Jeanerette collected and packed various food goods into boxes to help out families who recently lost everything they owned in house fires.

Boxes of turkey, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, dinner rolls, and desserts were then loaded onto the fire trucks and delivered to families in need.

“Another successful year,” according to the fire chief. “I would like to personally thank all of you who made this possible.”

