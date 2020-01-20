Jeanerette audit shows city needs to better collect property taxes, utility funds

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — The city of Jeanerette continues to see some minor financial woes, according to an audit report released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office this week.

The audit report found that the city remains under fiscal administration and had a disclaimer of opinion on its financial statement balances. That means issues from past years have kept auditors from being 100% certain on the balances in city accounts.

The city had three findings in its audit, two of which would bring the city more revenue in the upcoming year. The first showed that the city has a large number of past due utility balances from residents and business that could create a better cash flow in the city’s Utility Fund.

The second finding shows the city has over $277,000 in uncollected ad valorem property taxes. City officials noted in the audit report that measures were being taken to fix both of the first two findings.

Fixing those first two findings could also help with the third, as the city owed over $64,000 to two funds to service debt to USDA loans. City officials said cash flow issues in the city’s water fund kept those payments from being made. Water system maintenance had been previously neglected, which is being remedied, according to city officials. The city is working with the USDA to seek a resolution, according to the audit report.