Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Jeanerette audit reveals overdue utility bills and uncollected property taxes from residents

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY)- Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said the city’s upcoming audit report will reveal two key findings: many people are not paying their utility bills or property taxes.

“Our revenue stream comes primarily from property taxes and also our water,” Mayor Bourgeois said.

Without those funds, there’s less money to fund the city’s police force, public works department and fire department.

“The funds are definitely needed to operate day to day,” Mayor Bourgeois added.

Officials estimate the city failed to collect roughly $277,000 in delinquent property taxes and many utility bills from residents.

Mayor Bourgeois said the city has been hosting town hall meetings and sending out notices to those who failed to pay their taxes and bills but said the city can only do so much.

“We don’t have any kind of ability to just go and knock on people’s doors,” Mayor Bourgeois said.

The mayor says the city’s financial status lies in the hands of its people.

“The responsibility is certainly for the property owner to certainly pay their taxes and also the utility to use to pay their water bills,” Mayor Bourgeois told News 10.

The city’s official audit has not been released yet by the fiscal administrator.

Mayor Bourgeois and the Board of Aldermen will have a special meeting Monday to discuss the city’s audit report and budget.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
39°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories