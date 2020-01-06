Live Now
JDPSO: Woman arrested after exposing herself outside church

Officials with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office say deputies arrested 38-year-old Jessie McFall of Clarks on Sunday after she exposed herself and was publicly intoxicated outside of a church in Roanoke.

Deputies responded to West 3rd Street and 1st Avenue in Roanoke after a call came in about a woman who appeared to be intoxicated and was screaming.

Officials say when deputies arrived, they found McFall outside a church “with her bra pulled up and her breasts exposed.” They say she was screaming profanities and had an extreme odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.

According to the arrest report, McFall was “obviously intoxicated” and she refused to identify herself.

Deputies say they were attempting to place her under arrest and in handcuffs, but she struggled, during which time a deputy’s body camera mount was broken and fell.

She was eventually handcuffed and taken to the parish jail.

Upon arrival at the jail, officials say McFall was fighting with corrections deputies during the booking process.

She was eventually booked into the parish jail for

  • Outstanding warrants
  • Obscenity
  • Disturbing the Peace Offensive Language
  • Disturbing the Peace Public Intoxication
  • Criminal Damage to Property
  • Resisting an Office by Failure to Identify
  • Resisting an Officer
  • Simple Assault
  • Battery of a Correctional Officer

