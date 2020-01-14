JDPSO: Two arrested for allegedly burglarizing home with their young children present

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Deputies arrested a man and a woman who investigators believe were burglarizing a home in the presence of their two children.

On Monday, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 6200 block of Broadmore Road in reference to suspects inside a home.

Upon arrival, deputies found two people on the property who reportedly admitted they didn’t have permission to be there.

“Deputies also learned the two individuals had been at the residence the day before with their two young children,” the department said in a statement Tuesday.

Travis Duhon, 33, of Welsh, faces two counts simple burglary and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Christy Granger, 35, also of Welsh, faces the same charges.

Both are held in the parish jail awaiting court appearance, authorities said.