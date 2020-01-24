Live Now
JDPSO searching for man accused of burglarizing Jennings church

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s officials are searching for a man accused of breaking into a church and stealing money from the collection box.

Deputies say they responded to a burglary call on January 9th at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church on Pine Island Hwy in Jennings.

They say a worker at the church reported money missing from the collection box and things were notably misplaced inside the church hall.

A review of the security camera video footage revealed an intruder. Detectives are now asking for help in identifying the suspect.

If you recognize the person in the picture or have any information on the burglary, please contact their office at (337) 821-2100.

