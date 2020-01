IOWA, La. (KLFY)– Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the burglary of Lil Cochon’s Cajun Kitchen in Iowa.

They say the burglary happened on January 9 around 1:20 am.

Officials say the suspect got inside the building by breaking a glass window; he then stole the cash register.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or vehicle please contact the Sheriff’s office at (337) 821-2100.