JDPSO: Man high on PCP calls 911 on himself says he ‘wants to take a ride’

IOWA, La. (KLFY)– Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s officials say an Iowa man was arrested after he kept calling 911, while high on drugs, saying he ‘wanted to take a ride.’

On March 7, deputies were dispatched to the 7300 block of Jeff Davis Road on a criminal mischief complaint.

They say a caller made four separate calls to the 911 emergency center and would not answer questions. Instead, he only make short comments and stated he ‘wanted to take a ride.’

When deputies got to the home, they spoke to a woman who told deputies her fiancé had been smoking marijuana laced with PCP and was hallucinating.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Charles Ray Stevens, for criminal mischief and transported him to the parish jail for booking.