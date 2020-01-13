Live Now
JDPSO: Iota man arrested for domestic abuse for third time in seven months

Kyler Gatte (JDPSO)

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- A 26-year-old Iota man is facing criminal charges for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend, authorities said.

Deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on La. 90 Sunday night in reference to a domestic abuse call.

When deputies arrived, the victim reported she was struck in the face by her ex-boyfriend, the JDPSO said.

The victim told investigators her cell phone was broken and thrown into the street by the ex-boyfriend. 

Deputies were able to locate and stop the suspect, identified as Kyler Gatte, on Interstate 10 East near Jennings. 

Gatte was arrested for domestic abuse battery and criminal damage to property.  Authorities said this is the third time Gatte has been arrested for alleged domestic abuse in  seven months.

The first in May 2019 and then again on Christmas eve 2019.

