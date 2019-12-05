JDPSO asking for help identifying burglars caught on video

1  of  2
Local
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in identifying burglars captured in surveillance video from a local business.

JDSO needs public help in identifying burglars. The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary which occurred in the early morning hours of November 30, 2019, at Kenjabruch Ag and Equipment located at 29233 Raymond Highway, Elton. The subjects gained access to the building and removed several items including tools, EFCO brand lawn equipment, and 3 pairs of Ariat boots. If you have any information, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 337-821-2106.

Posted by Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 5, 2019

JDPSO is investigating a burglary that happened early in the mornin of Nov. 30 at Kenjabruch Ag and Equipment in Elton.

According to officials, the people gained access to the building and removed several items including tools, EFCO brand lawn equipment, and 3 pairs of Ariat boots.

If you have any information, please contact the JDPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 337-821-2106.

