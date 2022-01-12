Jan. 12 Top Stories

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush.
Today’s Headlines
- Vigil will be held Thursday for the woman who died in a pedestrian accident.
- Over 5 million cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in the past seven days.
- Teacher unions in East Baton Rouge parish plan on staging a sick out today due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant and what they call a lack of action.
- New Orleans’ mask mandate is back in effect.
- Lafayette is ranked 7th nationwide on the list of areas with the most flu activity.
- The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis.
- A photo of L.J. Alleman middle school teachers in a contest while dressed in cowboy attire and making gun gestures surfaced. Are teachers held at the same standard as the students who are expelled for a Tik Tok trend?
- In honor of the late Betty White, the Lafayatte Animal Shelter is teaming up with a local non-profit to raise money for the animals.
- Today’s forecast: upper 40s with a sprinkle this morning, high 60s this afternoon