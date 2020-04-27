Jailed former St. Landry Parish priest Michael Guidry released on bond over DA’s opposition

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A former St. Landry Parish Priest who pleaded guilty to molesting a juvenile in 2019 is now out of jail and under house arrest pending appeal after being released on bond.

Michael Guidry, 77, was sentenced to seven years’ hard labor with an additional three years’ probation in April 2019. As part of his appeals process, Guidry’s counsel asked that the disgraced priest be allowed out on bail.

St. Landry Parish First Asst. District Attorney Frank Trosclair said prosecutors vigorously opposed the idea, but ultimately 27th Judicial District Judge Alonzo Harris sided with Guidry. The case is currently awaiting appeal before the Third Circuit in Lake Charles.