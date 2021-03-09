‘It’s been a tough year.’ Health care workers reflect on pandemic’s impact in 2020

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Extreme loss and uncertainty swept through the country during the Coronavirus pandemic, and one year later patients are lining up inside of vaccination sites to receive the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine.

Since May, Ochsner Lafayette General tested over 45,000 families and now has vaccinated nearly 30,000 people.

Karen Wyble serves as Ochsner’s clinical lead for all COVID testing sites and vaccines sites.

She says the long journey is hopefully coming to an end soon.

“We’ve seen a shift in that which is a positive shift where we see a decline in those hospital admissions with COVID and we see an increase in people actually getting the vaccine to protect themselves from this terrible virus,” said Wyble.

Stephanie Day who is now a retired registered nurse says just months before the Coronavirus pandemic hit Louisiana, she almost decided not to renew her license.

“Having no idea that there would be another national emergency going on. I did not want to eliminate that opportunity,” she said.

Andrea Broussard says the vaccination process was fast and simple.

Now, she walks away knowing that she is one step closer to being completely safe.

“I was quite nervous whenever I walked in but it was OK,” Broussard said.

Ochsner Lafayette General offers vaccine clinics daily. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit OCHSNERLG.ORG/VACCINES or call 1-855-206-9675.