Its a mixed bag of reactions in Acadiana as state moves forward with phase 1 of reopening

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Residents are reacting differently to the governor’s decision to move the state into Phase One.

Phase One lifts the stay at home order and eases restrictions for some businesses to reopen.

“We’re moving too fast. I’m trying to keep my self safe,” a Lafayette resident explained.

The governor says he’s comfortable with the decision to lift the stay at home order and ease restrictions. Governor Edwards says for one the state has met the White House threshold of declining cases, hospitalizations and testing capacity.

“I’m excited. its been a rough time. I’m just glad its over,” Kevin Wilkins of Baton Rouge noted.

Greyson Higginbotham of Lafayette says he’s not too concerned as long as everyone continues to play it safe.

“I think it’s a really good idea as long as we’re staying within the requirements and being as careful as we can. I think we can still make it through this without having to close everything down,” HIgginbotham stated.

On the other side of public opinion, some say the governor’s decision is too much too soon.

“People are still catching and dying from this stuff you know,” a Lafayette resident added.

Phase One is for 21 days beginning Friday, May 15.