Its a boy! Carencro couple welcomes first baby born at Women’s & Children’s in 2021

(KLFY) Nora Gonzales and Jose Luis Lozano received a welcome surprise to begin their 2021.

The Carencro couple welcomed their fourth child, Jesus Guadalupe Lozano, at 9:53 a.m., making him the first baby born at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital in the new year.

At 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 20 inches, Jesus was “perfect,” Nora said.

“We knew there was the chance he could be the first baby of 2021. We are excited because God blessed us with a beautiful son and good health for our family.”

Carrying a child during a global pandemic was challenging at times, Nora said. She was limited on where she could go outside the home and the couple let few people visit to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“Even though the pandemic is not over, our child is here with us, safe and well,” said Jose, a construction worker, who explained Jesus bears the name of his two grandfathers.

“Seeing his face for the first time is not something you can explain with words. We just started crying.”

Their Catholic faith provided encouragement, strength and hope to the couple along the journey to Jesus’ birth day.

“Even though things are tough all around, we believe in God and trust good things will come,” Nora said.

“His life will be filled with endless opportunity and possibility.”