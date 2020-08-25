Items you should have if you lose power

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As two storms are making their way toward the coast, it’s no secret that this bad weather is happening at an unusual time, affecting big companies like Entergy.

The power company sent out this notice saying due to additional measures that must be taking because COVID-19 as well as the potential for impact from back to back storms customers should prepare for extended repair times. This means you could be left without power for days. Stephanie Wagner, with the Red Cross, says get all of your essentials now.

“We encourage having a different type of emergency preparedness kit,” Wagner said. “The one that’s going to stay at your house is going to have some of the heavier things. It’s going to have those non-perishable food items, so if you can’t cook, you can still eat.

Make sure you have enough food and water to last three days for each person in your family including your pets, along with a week’s supply of medicine. Flashlights are great when the power goes out but you don’t forget the batteries, and portable chargers are a must for electronics.

Calandro’s supermarket is already seeing these items and more flying off the shelves.

“The numbers that we’ve seen for the hurricane prep have been off the chart,” Blaise Calandro said.

Being prepared ahead of the storm can make a big difference for you and your family when disaster strikes. Red Cross officials also want to remind everyone to not use candles because they are a fire hazard. They also suggest storing all important documents in waterproof containers.