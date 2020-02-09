Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

It was truly a ‘Night to Shine’ in St. Mary Parish for 250 kings and queens

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Mary Parish, La. (KLFY) An Acadiana church was one of 700 churches worldwide hosting Tim Tebow’s ‘Night to Shine’ prom.

250 people with special needs attended the prom Friday night at Berwick Junior High School where everyone in attendance was crowned prom king or queen.

The guest arrived in a limousine and entered the event on a red carpet, enjoyed a catered dinner and then danced the night away.

Every year, the Tim Tebow Foundation throws an unforgettable prom night experience for those with special needs around the world.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Crowley

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

49°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 48°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Breaux Bridge

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

New Iberia

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories