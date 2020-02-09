It was truly a ‘Night to Shine’ in St. Mary Parish for 250 kings and queens

St. Mary Parish, La. (KLFY) An Acadiana church was one of 700 churches worldwide hosting Tim Tebow’s ‘Night to Shine’ prom.

250 people with special needs attended the prom Friday night at Berwick Junior High School where everyone in attendance was crowned prom king or queen.

The guest arrived in a limousine and entered the event on a red carpet, enjoyed a catered dinner and then danced the night away.

Every year, the Tim Tebow Foundation throws an unforgettable prom night experience for those with special needs around the world.