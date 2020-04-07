It was a ‘Party in the drive-thru’ for one Opelousas 4-year-old

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) With everyone keeping their distance to slow the spread of COVID-19, families across Acadiana and around the world are getting creative to celebrate birthdays.

Natalie Andrus of Opelousas says she was heartbroken when she realized she couldn’t give her daughter Nijah, a regular party with family and friends for her fourth birthday.

But then she did what mom’s do. She came up with a new plan and spread the word to family and friends about a drive-thru party.

Andrus shared a video that shows at least a dozen vehicles stroll in front of her house as the birthday girl stood in their driveway, jumping and running with joy and receiving tons of gifts.

Mom said that once the crisis has passed, Nijah will have a proper birthday party with cake and invite all her friends.

Happy Bday Nijah, from everyone here at KLFY!