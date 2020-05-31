‘It has gotten completely out of hand’ Youngsville Police Chief concerned by unlicensed minors driving golf carts

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux says he is concerned for the safety of residents and for the safety of young teens he sees driving golf carts around the streets of the Youngsville community.

“We have asked and pleaded many times for residents to follow the golf cart ordinance. It clearly states that all golf carts must be operated by a licensed driver, registered through the city of Youngsville and have liability insurance coverage.” Boudreaux said.

Chief Boudreaux says he’s seen a big increase in the number of golf carts being driven by young teens.

In the past few days he says he’s seen kids, “running’ stop signs, with overloaded golf carts not even slowing down at yield signs.”

Chief Boudreaux says his main concern is safety.

“Our Department has allowed there to be a licensed driver next to a young adult driver,” he said, but now it’s gotten completely out of hand with unlicensed drivers driving carts full of kids and not following the traffic laws such as stop signs.”

Boudreaux said officers will be starting stricter enforcement of the ordinance.

“If a unlicensed driver is found driving golf carts or any off road vehicles on the roadways it will be towed at the owners expense. I didn’t want to have to do this but due to the widespread issues throughout the city and in the interest of public safety we are forced to conduct strict enforcement.”

Chief Boudreaux ask that if you see young teens driving around in golf carts, you can call the non-emergency number at (337) 236-5899 to report it.