Rain chances will run slightly better this Wednesday as isolated showers and storms become likely during the afternoon hours.





Acadiana is off to another quiet morning with very warm and very humid conditions. Most of the area is seeing temperatures in the lower 70s with little to no threat for rain. Compared to yesterday, rain chances will be higher for the area as they increase to 30%. Otherwise, the afternoon turns a bit steamy with high temperatures running back into the mid to upper 80s.