LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As COVID-19 infection numbers continue to come down across Louisiana, local school districts are revisiting their mask mandates. Below is a list of what Acadiana school districts have or are planning to decide on the matter.

We have contacted each school district in Acadiana. This post will be updated with further information as it becomes available.

Lafayette Parish — Yes

Lafayette Parish School System has rescinded its mask mandate, except for students who have been exposed to COVID. Those students will be allowed to attend school but will still be required to wear a mask throughout the day.

Iberia Parish — Pending

Iberia Parish School Board officials tell News 10 that the matter has not yet been debated, though a special meeting is being considered for some time during the week of Feb. 20, according to Superintendent Carey Laviolette.

St. Landry Parish — Pending

St. Landry Parish School Board tells News 10 that the matter will be taken up during a committee meeting on Monday, Feb. 21.