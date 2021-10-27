Is your school district planning on keeping its COVID-19 mask mandate? Here’s a parish-by-parish list

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the state’s COVID-19 mask mandate except for schools in grades K-12.

The governor’s updated order allows school districts to opt-out of the mask mandate as long as they continue to follow the existing quarantine guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to better separate exposed students and faculty members from others and avoid outbreaks on campus.

Below is a list of what each parish has decided for its own school mask mandates:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette Parish Schools announced on Tuesday that masks in schools will now be optional. LPSS will continue to require masks on LPSS buses when students are being transported to and from school, and school-related activities. Students will not be allowed on a bus without a mask, as per federal regulations.

“In the event of a positive case, LPSS will continue to quarantine those in close contact with a positive case,” stated the district on its website. “Students and staff members who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine if exposed to a positive COVID case. Read more here.“

DIOCESE OF LAFAYETTE

Bishop Douglas Deshotel is opting to allow the parents of children in all Catholic schools throughout the Diocese to determine if their children wear masks or not at school. In addition, wearing of masks while on school premises will be optional for all personnel.

All Catholic schools in the Diocese of Lafayette will continue to follow CDC guidelines concerning quarantine periods after exposure to Covid-19.

ACADIA PARISH

Acadia Parish schools have made masks optional.

EVANGELINE PARISH

Evangeline Parish School District students went to school Wednesday with masks. No decisions have been made at this point according to the Evangeline Parish School Board’s main office. We are told they are not certain exactly when a decision will be made.

IBERIA PARISH

Superintendent Carey Laviolette told News 10 the district will not be making a decision on the mask mandate until their next school board meeting at Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. “(A decision) It will not be made before then. It will not be made before that date before that time,” said Laviolette.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Asst. Superintendent John Hall said school board officials will make a decision on the mask mandate on Thursday, Oct. 27.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The St. Landry Parish School Board gave the authority to Superintendent Patrick Jenkins to make the decision on opting out of the mask mandate, according to School Board President Donnie Perron. Perron said he anticipates the decision could be made as early as today, Oct. 27. The latest possible time would be at the next St. Landry Parish School Board meeting next Thursday, November 4.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

St. Martin Parish School Board is keeping their mask mandate in place until further guidance is available. A decision will be made at the next school board meeting on November 3 at 5 p.m. or immediately following the finance committee meeting at 4 p.m., whichever comes first.

St. Martin Parish Supertindent Al Blanchard has the health center researching guidelines and numbers, so he can give options and facts for a school board vote.

“If we do remove the mask and we have to go to the stricter quarantine guidelines, what does that look like? How many kids are going to be out,” said Blanchard.

From his understanding, schools would have to go to stricter rules for 6 feet apart and have to quarantine everybody within 6 feet for 15 or more minutes.

St. Martin Parish Schools are currently following recommendations from State Superintendent Cade Brumley where students are quarantined if they spend 15 within 3 feet of someone infected if everyone is masked and the parent chooses if the student goes to school.

“With no masks and the stricter guidelines, it’s going to cause you to quarantine and send more kids home. That’s what I’m trying to prevent. I’m trying to keep more kids at school.”

ST. MARY PARISH

St. Mary Parish School students went to school with masks Wednesday according to the School Board Office. At this time, it is unknown when a decision will be made on whether to either continue or opt-out of the mandate, but there is a special board meeting already scheduled Thursday at 5:00 p.m. to call for a special election to replace a former board member who passed away recently. Their current agenda for that meeting does not mention the mask mandate. Their next regular school board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11.

VERMILION PARISH

Mask mandate is optional in schools, but students are required to wear masks on school buses.