Irma Trosclair named LPSS superintendent

The Lafayette Parish School Board interviews Bart Thibodeaux and Irma Trosclair for the new interim superintendent position at a special meeting Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Trosclair was chosen as the new interim superintendent. (Photo: Andre Broussard/Special to The Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- By unanimous vote, Irma Trosclair has been appointed superintendent of the Lafayette Parish School System.

Trosclair has served as interim superintendent since April, 2019.

She was selected over the only other candidate for the post, Dr. Curt R. Green, of Atlanta, Ga.

Trosclair, a Eunice native, has worked for LPSS since 2015.

Now-retired Lafayette Superintendent Don Aguillard selected her to be LPSS school improvement administrator and to work with principals and staff at some of the district’s lowest-rated schools.