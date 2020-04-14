FOUND: Missing teen located, reunited with family

UPDATE: McKenzie Russo has been located and reunited with her family, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms.

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a 13-year-old runaway juvenile.

Authorities said Mckenzie Russo was reported missing by her father on April 6 after she reportedly left the house sometime during the night.

Juvenile detectives have been unable the find Mckenzie, but believe she may be in the Kaplan or Abbeville area.

If anyone knows where she is, please call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711.