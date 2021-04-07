IPSO deputies donate gift card to help fire victim’s family

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Deputies from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office who were at the scene of the fatal fire that claimed the life of seven year old Kennedi Jones three weeks ago, met with her mother, and presented her with a $300 gift card.

“They decided on their own to pick up a collection to help the family out. They are in need,” said Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero. “They lost everything in that fire.”

Kennedi’s mom, Fallon Louis, thanked them for the donation.

“She was a bubbly second grader. She was sweet. She was friends with everybody. She loved making Tic Tok videos. She loved to dance,” said Louis. “I have good days and bad days. The family is holding up.”

The fire happened in the 500 block of Grand Prix Boulevard on March 16th. The blaze swept through the family’s second floor apartment. Deputies attempted to rescue the girl, but the smoke and flames were too strong.

“It was very tough. Our deputies went through extensive debriefings for ones that responded, including our 911 dispatchers,” said IPSO Lt. Brad LeBlanc. “They put it in the perspective as if it was their child.”

Sheriff Tommy Romero says he’s proud of his deputies. Five deputies received a Letter of Commendation. They are: Sgt. Phillip Early, Deputy Collin Anslum, Deputy Jory Gary, Deputy Gustavo Saldana, and Deputy Shonta Charles.

“They want to help the family out in time of need. I’m very proud of those guys for doing that,” said Romero.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has not come up with an official cause of the fire, but they say electrical factors could have contributed.

The family is in need of clothing, furniture, and household items. If you would like to help, contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. Donations are being accepted at the IPSO Patrol Office at 322 Providence Street, located behind the courthouse.