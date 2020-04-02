IPSD replacing grab & go meals with new free program, parents must apply

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Iberia Parish School District is replacing the current grab & go meal system implemented since the school closures from coronavirus with a new free program.

IPSD has partnered with The Healthy School Food Collaborative (HSFC) and the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana to provide the new program.

Meals will now be delivered directly to the students’ homes free of charge. The program provides shelf-stable meals that do not require any refrigeration.

Once a week, a box will be delivered that contains breakfast and lunch meals for 5 days.

The Boys and Girls Club has partnered with IPSD to assist with providing a staging area for HSFC to package the boxes for delivery.

Qualifications

Any student enrolled in the Iberia Parish School District is eligible to participate in the program. Children between the ages of 1 and 18 years of age are eligible. At least one child per household must be enrolled in an Iberia Parish Public School.

To Apply

Parents and/or caregivers MUST opt-in to participate in the FREE service by completing the online registration, which can be found on the IPSD website (www.iberiaschools.org)

Open Enrollment

We will have an open enrollment period that ends every Thursday. Anyone who has completed a form by Thursday will be placed on the following week’s delivery schedule.

Questions:

For any questions or assistance with the application, please call The Healthy School Food Collaborative Helpline at (504) 322-1118 during the hours of 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. or email James Graham, Executive Director for Healthy School Food Collaborative, at jgraham@thsfcs.com.