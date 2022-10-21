IOWA, La. (KLFY) – An Iowa man has been arrested after opening fire on juveniles who were throwing toilet paper around his home, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO).

Joshua G. Mouton, 32, of Iowa, was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with the following:

Aggravated battery

Aggravated criminal damage to property

Aggravated assault with a firearm (2 counts)

Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (3 counts)

Illegal use of a weapon

According to CPSO, around 8 p.m. on Oct. 20, deputies responded to a home on Alister Court in Iowa in reference to a homeowner who said he saw several individuals outside his home who appeared to be trying to steal his car.

Police said it was discovered that the homeowner, Mouton, exited his home and began shooting at the individuals.

CPSO said that it was later found that the individuals on the property were three juveniles who were “TPing” the home.

One of the juveniles was hit in the leg. The vehicle they were driving, and the hat which the adult driver was wearing were also hit by gunfire, according to CPSO. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During further investigation, it was also discovered that at least one of the juveniles is an acquaintance of Mouton’s kids.

CPSO also said that Mouton is prohibited from possessing firearms due to his criminal history.

Mouton was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond has yet to be set.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.