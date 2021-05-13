Iota senior artwork to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Iota senior, Miya Fontenot is the winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Louisiana’s 3rd District.
This year’s theme was “America, Land that I Love.” Miya’s artwork titled “One Nation Under God” is a painting of the Constitution on old paper inside the outline of the United States, and a pair of praying hands sit on top of the country as a reminder that we are “one nation under God.”
“I’m very impressed with the skill and creativity of the 3rd District’s young artists, and the judges had a difficult decision,” said Congressman Higgins. “Miya’s artwork is a reminder of our Constitution and the freedoms defined therein. She is a brilliant artist, and it’s an honor to have her artwork representing the 3rd District in the U.S. Capitol.”
Miya’s artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year as part of a national exhibit.