Iota senior artwork to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) -- A Eunice man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into a home Wednesday shortly after noon and shot a man he found with his girlfriend in bed, according to Eunice Police.

David Haworth, 33, of Eunice, was booked this morning on a warrant for attempted manslaughter and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot. This was after his arrest Wednesday in Acadia Parish just south of Eunice for a probation warrant from Eunice City Court.