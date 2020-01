IOTA, La. (KLFY)– Acadia Parish School Board officials have announced that Iota Elementary, Middle, and High schools will be closed on Friday due to the ongoing threat investigations.

“We appreciate the cooperation of students, parents, school staff and various law enforcement agencies as we work to resolve these safety issues,” said Superintendent Scott Richard.

Richard says the plan is to resume normal operations come Monday.

All other public schools in Acadia Parish are open Friday.