Iota Police respond to new threats at schools

Iota, La. (KLFY) Iota Police Chief Damon Daigle has issued the following statement on new threatening messages toward Iota High School and Middle School.

“We received reports of several new threatening messages towards Iota High School and Iota Middle School via Snapchat and Instagram. Officers are out following up on the new leads and we will advise the public as soon as we have new information. Iota Police Department is working closely with Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Intel on this case. We ask anyone with information please contact Iota Police Department at (337) 779-3345 or email us at information@iota police.org. We assure the parents, faculty, and staff we will be working diligently with Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office to provide extra security for the next few day. Please be aware we are doing everything possible to keep your kids as well as my grandkids as safe as possible.”

Earlier Sunday, Schools Superintendent Scott Richard announced that Iota Elementary, Middle and High School would re-open Monday.

Students at the three schools had a four day weekend when administrators closed school Thursday and Friday due to threats received by phone and on social media.