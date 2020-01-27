Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Iota Police respond to new threats at schools

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Iota, La. (KLFY) Iota Police Chief Damon Daigle has issued the following statement on new threatening messages toward Iota High School and Middle School.

“We received reports of several new threatening messages towards Iota High School and Iota Middle School via Snapchat and Instagram. Officers are out following up on the new leads and we will advise the public as soon as we have new information. Iota Police Department is working closely with Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Intel on this case. We ask anyone with information please contact Iota Police Department at (337) 779-3345 or email us at information@iota police.org. We assure the parents, faculty, and staff we will be working diligently with Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office to provide extra security for the next few day. Please be aware we are doing everything possible to keep your kids as well as my grandkids as safe as possible.”

Earlier Sunday, Schools Superintendent Scott Richard announced that Iota Elementary, Middle and High School would re-open Monday.

Students at the three schools had a four day weekend when administrators closed school Thursday and Friday due to threats received by phone and on social media.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of patchy fog early. A few showers early then fog developing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
48°F Areas of patchy fog early. A few showers early then fog developing overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Foggy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Areas of fog. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories