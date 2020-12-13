Iota man dies in accident

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Iota man died in an accident on Saturday.

The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 91 near Heith Lane in Acadia Parish. The crash took the life of 49-year-old Chad Joseph Chesterman of Iota.

State Police say the victims car failed to negotiate a curve and his vehicle ran off the roadway. Upon doing so, the victims car struck a ditch then several small trees, causing himto be ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

