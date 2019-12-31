1  of  2
UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Friendship Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- One person was injured in a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Friendship Street Monday night, police said. An arrest was made earlier today (Dec 31).

Tanisha Carron, 19, of Lafayette, was arrested on an active warrant for attempted first-degree murder. She was located at a local residence and taken to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking.

According to Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, officers were called at around 1:14 a.m. Monday (Dec. 30) regarding shots fired outside a residence on Friendship Street.

Dugas said a 19-year-old male, who has not been identified publicly, was suffering from multple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Dugas said she could not confirm whether or not the shooting was drug-related, as officials are still trying to get further information from the victim.

This is a developing story.

