Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Investigation ongoing into parking lot shooting at Breaux Bridge Walmart

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Arrests are expected in the shooting of a woman outside Walmart in Breaux Bridge.

The police chief says the shooting happened Monday night around 8 p.m.

Tonight he tells News Ten’s Renee Allen where the investigation stands.

Police Chief Rollie Cantu says he can only give bits and pieces of information, but what he can confirm is that the shooting started with an altercation.

“The verbal argument between two women started inside the store and then moved to the parking lot, and that’s where the shooting took place.”

Chief Cantu says the woman was shot in the stomach area, and that the suspected shooter fled to a store nearby.

One person was detained and released after questioning.

“We’re probably going to be making some arrests in the near future. The one person we suspect was detained was questioned we got all the information we need from her. We want to make sure we have all we need to know that way we know what to charge.”

The chief would not release any names but did confirm an age range.

Chief Cantu says the shooting suspect and victim are in their early teens and late twenties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
66°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories