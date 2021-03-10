Intersection of Ambassador Caffery and Guilbeau Road closed Thursday for LPD crash investigation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department will be conducting a road closure on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Ambassador Caffery/Guilbeau Road intersection.

The department said closure is necessary to conduct a survey of the scene of a fatal crash, which occurred on March 5, 2021.

The road closure is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with an anticipated completion time of 10:30 a.m. During the road closure, LPD will be intermittently closing the northbound travel lanes of Ambassador Caffery to vehicle traffic.

The southbound left-turn lanes of Ambassador Caffery will be closed preventing left turns onto Guilbeau Road. Westbound traffic on the 700 block of Guilbeau Road approaching the Ambassador Caffery intersection will be closed to all vehicle traffic at Chapel Drive.