Interest in voting by mail has increased in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Registrar of Voters for Lafayette Parish Charlene Meaux-Menard says on average her office receives about 2,000 requests to vote by mail.

For the November election, Menard says more than 8,000 requests have been submitted.

She ventures to say that the more than 8,000 is an all time high for Lafayette Parish.

“Hopefully we can surpass this and get back to our normal lives. What happens is fear. The elderly people are in fear of going near someone else,” Menard stated.

These are the boxes of envelopes her staff will need to stuff with mail-in ballots.

Early voting for the November election begins in two months, on October 20 and runs through the 27th.

Menard says two new early voting sites in Lafayette Parish will be open for November.

The sites will be in addition to early voting at the Registrar of Voters Office downtown.

Menard hopes the extra locations for early voting will help alleviate fears of in-person voting and social distancing.

“You’ll be able to space-out and you won’t be all across the hall here,” Menard added.

Regardless of the number of many mail-in ballots, Menard says there’s a requirement that ballots are sent with enough time for a voter to return them.

“I know they are complaining about the mail carrier but what I’m saying is the ballots are mailed early enough for them to be voted on and returned to this office prior to election day,” Menard said.

“The ballots are going to be printed and sent out at least 45 days before this November election. There’s no reason the ballot cannot be here by mail,” Menard stressed.