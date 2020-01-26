Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Innocent Jeanerette man killed in crash caused by drag racers in Baton Rouge

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) A Jeanerette man was killed in a crash by a car apparently racing with another car down Lobdell Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Lobdell and Lobwood Drive.

According to police, the crash involved a Ford Mustang, a BMW 135I, and a bicycle.

Police say the Ford was traveling in the outside lane and the BMW was traveling in the inside lane, as the two were drag racing on North Lobdell Boulevard.

The BMW lost control and struck the driver’s side of the Ford, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway, police said.

The vehicles continued off-road striking a wooden utility pole and a bicyclist, before coming to rest against a tree. 

The driver of the BMW, 56-year-old Christopher Brock of Baker and bicyclist Deondrick Rudd of Jeanerette both died at the scene, police said.  

The driver of the Ford, 57-year-old Lattimore Brock, was later arrested and booked into EBR Parish Prison on vehicular homicide charges, DWI, drag racing, failure to maintain control and reckless driving.

An investigation remains ongoing. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mostly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Areas of fog. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories