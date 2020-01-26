Innocent Jeanerette man killed in crash caused by drag racers in Baton Rouge

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) A Jeanerette man was killed in a crash by a car apparently racing with another car down Lobdell Boulevard in Baton Rouge.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Lobdell and Lobwood Drive.

According to police, the crash involved a Ford Mustang, a BMW 135I, and a bicycle.

Police say the Ford was traveling in the outside lane and the BMW was traveling in the inside lane, as the two were drag racing on North Lobdell Boulevard.

The BMW lost control and struck the driver’s side of the Ford, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway, police said.

The vehicles continued off-road striking a wooden utility pole and a bicyclist, before coming to rest against a tree.

The driver of the BMW, 56-year-old Christopher Brock of Baker and bicyclist Deondrick Rudd of Jeanerette both died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Ford, 57-year-old Lattimore Brock, was later arrested and booked into EBR Parish Prison on vehicular homicide charges, DWI, drag racing, failure to maintain control and reckless driving.

An investigation remains ongoing.