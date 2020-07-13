Inmate’s death under investigation in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate who was held in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins said at about 6 p.m. Sunday night, SMPSO correctional officers found the man unresponsive in his bunk and attempted to render aid.

The inmate was brought to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Higgins said.

The official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.