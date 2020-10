LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have confirmed that an inmate escaped from the juvenile detention center on Surrey Street late Wednesday.

Police did not identify the suspect or give any information about why the suspect was incarcerated, nor did they say how the teen was able to escape.

As of 10:30 p.m. Public Information Officer Wayne Griffin said the suspect has not been locatged.

This is a developing story, with more details forthcoming.