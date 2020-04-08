Initial April 2 hit-and-run investigation leads to man’s arrest for second degree murder

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A arrest has been made in connection with the body of a man found on Highway 359 near Washington on APril 2.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Stanley L. Aultman III was initially believed to be a pedestrian hit-and-run victim.

Upon further investigation and key evidence, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said detectives believed the victim’s injuries “were a result of foul play.”

Aultman’s family told detectives that he left the store on April 2 and never returned. During the investigation, the Fenton Police Department located the victim’s Cadillac and abandoned in a rural area near. Guidroz said there were blood stains and a bullet hole inside the vehicle.

Fenton police also located Nicholas Aymond, 24, and Emily Higdon, 24, in the rural area where the vehicle was located. Both individual were taken to the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office until detectives with St. Landry could arrive.

According to detectives Aymond provided a statement that he and Aultman were riding in the vehicle when Aultman “took out a pistol and they began tussling over it,” the LPSO said.

During the altercation, the gun reportedly discharged.

Aymond would not continue his statement and ended his statement, Guidroz said. He was taken to the parish jail and booked on the warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The autopsy results showed that Aultman “sustained multiple gunshots to his body and head and had injuries indicative of tire marks or drag marks to his shoulder.”

Detectives located a witness at the scene who said they saw the suspect reportedly drive over Aultman after the altercation and gunfire.

During the investigation, was a Glock 22 (.40 caliber) inside a hidden compartment with extra magazines and a wide verity of assorted drugs and paraphernalia of a backpack Aymond was reportedly carrying.

Aymond was then booked on second-degree murder, firearms charges, and drug charges. His bond is set at $294,000.