Infinity College breaks ground on Louisiana Avenue location

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Infinity College officials broke ground Tuesday at its new academic building on Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette.

Construction on the new building is set to begin in December, and will feature 12k sq. ft. of office and classroom space.

Some of the programs offered at Infinity include:

Practical Nursing

Nursing Assistant

Pharmacy Technician Training

Medical Assistant

Medical Insurance Billing and Coding Specialist

Phlebotomy Technician

The new construction is estimated to cost more than 1.8 million dollars.