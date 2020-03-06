Industrial trades job fair coming to SLCC

NEW IBERIA – SLCC’s Corporate College will host a job fair focused on the industrial trades this month.

The fair will be on March 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at SLCC’s New Iberia Campus located at 908 Ember Drive.

This is a free event that is open to the public.

Welders, HVAC repairmen, truck drivers, carpenters, lineman, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, riggers and other tradesmen will have an opportunity to meet local companies currently hiring for positions in the industrial trades.

Over 650 jobs are available.

Stuller, Bilfinger, Mactech, Bollinger Shipyards, ISC Constructors, Schlumberger, and Ernest P. Breaux Electrical are just a few of the companies that will be represented at the event.

In addition to meeting with employers, attendees can also speak with local organizations that can assist community members with their job search.

Corporate College’s Career Coach will also be on hand to review resumes and offer suggestions for improvement.

SLCC encourages those planning to attend to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

Attendees can save time by pre-registering for the Industrial Trades Job Fair at solacc.edu/jobfair. You can also register at the job fair.

Local companies can exhibit at no charge, but space is limited.

SLCC’s Corporate College requires only that you have current job openings or will have job openings within the next 60 days in the industrial trades.

Exhibitors must register before March 6 at solacc.edu/jobfair.

“Our goal for the Industrial Trades Job Fair is to match local employers with the skilled tradespeople they need to keep their business growing,” said Nancy Roy, Outreach and Engagement Coordinator for SLCC’s Corporate College.

“We’ve found that having face-to-face interactions is a necessary part of the recruiting process, which is why job fairs are so important in our community,” she adds.

For more information at the job fair, call 337-521-6639 or email nancy.roy@solacc.edu.