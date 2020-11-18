St. Landry Parish Grand Jury returns indictment for man accused in kidnapping, rape and murder of Joyce Thomas

Phillip DeWoody was booked into the St. Landry Parish Correctional on Aug. 20, 2020. (SLPSO)

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A true bill of indictment has been returned against a man suspected in the kidnapping, rape and murder of a 72-year-old Opelousas woman.

53-year-old Phillip DeWoody was named in two separate indictments Tuesday by a St. Landry Parish grand jury.

He is being accused of first degree rape, and aggravated kidnapping of Joyce Thomas.

In a second indictment, he is charged with the first degree murder of Thomas whose body was found, last February, in a wooded area off I-49 in St. Landry Parish.

State Police charged DeWoody with murder.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office charged DeWoody with first degree rape.

An indictment (True Bill) is a formal charge by a grand jury for the crimes indicated.

DeWoody will have an opportunity to plead his case before a grand jury in the 27th Judicial
District Court.

