Independent autopsy of Quawan ‘Bobby’ Charles also points to possible drowning

IBERIA PARISH La. (KLFY) – The independent autopsy of a Baldwin teen reiterates the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office’s findings that he died from possible drowning.

The autopsy, from a company called American Forensics, discovered evidence of a possible drowning, which they noted the first autopsy also reported. News 10 obtained a copy of the independent autopsy. It noted that the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office’s exam “appears thorough,” but did not add anything to the original autopsy.

However, the exact manner of Quawan ‘Bobby’ Charles’ death is still in question. The independent report also indicated no sign of trauma sustained or disease suffered while the teen was still alive.

You can download and read the report below:

This is a developing story.