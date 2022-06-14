This is an ongoing post that will be updated as more celebrations are established. If you know of any July 4 and Independece Day celebrations in Acadiana, email news@klfy.com

Lafayette Parish

Sugar Mill Pond Independence Day Celebration: July 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Youngsville. There will be live music by Radio Zydeco, DJ RV, kids’ activities, vendors, food, and a cash bar.

Broussard Independence Day Festival: July 4 in St. Julien Park starting at 4 p.m., there will be kids’ activities, a hot dog eating contest, and fireworks at 9 p.m. Lawn chairs and blankets welcome, NO ICE CHESTS.

Uncle Sam’s Jam: In Parc International from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. find food, Julian Primeaux, DJ RV, Blue Monday Mission Musicians and fireworks.

Acadia Parish

Fireworks Show in Eunice: Will happen at the Eunice Recreation Complex from 9 p.m. -10 p.m. on the 4th of July.

Iberia Parish

Saltwater Fishing Rodeo: July 1 – 3 at Quintana Canal in Cypremort Point. Fishing begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, and ends at 1 p.m. Sunday.

New Iberia 4th of July Parade: July 4 from 2 – 5 p.m. starting at Historic Downtown New Iberia/Bouligny Plaza.

Jeff Davis Parish

Hometown Celebration: June 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Welsh. There will be craft vendors, live music,food trucks, and SWLA’s Boomerang.

Stars & Stripes Celebration and Fireworks Show: July 3 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Jennings Airport. There will be live music and live fireworks.

St. Landry Parish

St. Landry BBQ Fest: July 1- 3 at the Yambilee Building. The event will have carnival rides, live music, shopping vendors, a rock-climbing wall, a mechanical bull, and more. The festival kicks off on Friday with a live music performance by Hunter Courville & Cajun Fever and the Hotline Band. The barbecue cookoff is Sunday.

Fireworks on the River: On July 4 at Nall Park in Krotz Springs, there will be a fireworks show from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find hot dogs, watermelon, and live music there as well.

St. Mary Parish

Berwick 4th of July Celebration: Starting on July 1 – July 4. Live musical guests include Payton Dinger and Don Rich.

Vermilion Parish