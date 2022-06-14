This is an ongoing post that will be updated as more celebrations are established. If you know of any July 4 and Independece Day celebrations in Acadiana, email news@klfy.com
Lafayette Parish
- Sugar Mill Pond Independence Day Celebration: July 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Youngsville. There will be live music by Radio Zydeco, DJ RV, kids’ activities, vendors, food, and a cash bar.
- Broussard Independence Day Festival: July 4 in St. Julien Park starting at 4 p.m., there will be kids’ activities, a hot dog eating contest, and fireworks at 9 p.m. Lawn chairs and blankets welcome, NO ICE CHESTS.
- Uncle Sam’s Jam: In Parc International from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. find food, Julian Primeaux, DJ RV, Blue Monday Mission Musicians and fireworks.
Acadia Parish
- Fireworks Show in Eunice: Will happen at the Eunice Recreation Complex from 9 p.m. -10 p.m. on the 4th of July.
Iberia Parish
- Saltwater Fishing Rodeo: July 1 – 3 at Quintana Canal in Cypremort Point. Fishing begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, and ends at 1 p.m. Sunday.
- New Iberia 4th of July Parade: July 4 from 2 – 5 p.m. starting at Historic Downtown New Iberia/Bouligny Plaza.
Jeff Davis Parish
- Hometown Celebration: June 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Welsh. There will be craft vendors, live music,food trucks, and SWLA’s Boomerang.
- Stars & Stripes Celebration and Fireworks Show: July 3 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Jennings Airport. There will be live music and live fireworks.
St. Landry Parish
- St. Landry BBQ Fest: July 1- 3 at the Yambilee Building. The event will have carnival rides, live music, shopping vendors, a rock-climbing wall, a mechanical bull, and more. The festival kicks off on Friday with a live music performance by Hunter Courville & Cajun Fever and the Hotline Band. The barbecue cookoff is Sunday.
- Fireworks on the River: On July 4 at Nall Park in Krotz Springs, there will be a fireworks show from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find hot dogs, watermelon, and live music there as well.
St. Mary Parish
- Berwick 4th of July Celebration: Starting on July 1 – July 4. Live musical guests include Payton Dinger and Don Rich.
Vermilion Parish
- Maurice Volunteer Fire Dept. Pork Jambalaya Cookoff: Event will be on June 25. There will be train rides, crafts, fireworks and more. Free entry and $5 to taste cookoff entries. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mendoza Ford.
- Erath Independence Day Cajun Carnival: June 30 – July 4 at 203 S. Broadway St. There will be food vendors, activities for kids, live music, and fireworks.
- Erath High 4th of July 5K and 1 mile Fun Run: Starting at 7:30 a.m. at Robert J. Segura Memorial Stadium. This is a fundraiser for the cross country team. Age divisions: 5 and under, 6-10, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and over.