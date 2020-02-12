Increased participation at Lafayette Police recruitment day

Live Now
LAFAYETTE, LA — The Lafayette Police Department held its quarterly recruitment day this past Saturday at Teurlings Catholic High School.

Recruiter Corporal Kristina Strong said many new faces tried out. Turnout was up 25% from the Fall, with 55 potential recruits.

Each applicant underwent three physical tests: completing an obstacle course, timed sprint, and timed strength test.

This was the first recruitment day since November when the City-Parish Council approved a 14% pay raise for starting patrol officers.

Corporal Stong explained there is still months of background tests, ride-a-longs, polygraphs, and more before those who passed are considered for future openings, “The purpose of this physical training test was because we needed to start an active list for when we’re able to hire, so we don’t have any immediate openings. So we won’t be hiring next week. It may be a few months, but they all understand that. They still came out. They really want a job with our department, and that’s encouraging for me.”

A few less than half of the 55 potential recruits passed all three physical tests.

Lafayette police invited News 10’s own Neale Zeringue to participate. He passed two out of the three tests and learned perseverance is just as important a trait as strength and agility when it comes to policing.

