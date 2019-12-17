Incoming Mayor-President Josh Guillory says he’s against new taxing districts

Lafayette’s new leader says he’s against new taxing districts.

Mayor-President elect Josh Guillory says more input is needed, and the new city and parish council’s should be given more time before a final decision is made.

The tax districts proposal creates separate tax zones.

That’s where shoppers pay more in sales tax in one area, than they would in another.

In this case, the up charge would be a 1% tax.

The money would solely support projects in that particular area such as infrastructure and drainage.

“While I understand the theory behind these districts, I want our city and our parish to be known as business friendly, low tax jurisdictions that are more inviting to visitors who want to stay here and shop here. These taxing districts do the opposite.”