In Opelousas, residents remain hopeful as city rebounds after Hurricane Delta

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Many communities are still cleaning up the mess Hurricane Delta left behind, including in the City of Opelousas.

Rachael O’Neil join us live in Opelousas, Louisiana.

It’s been four day since Hurricane Delta made landfall, and four days since much of the city of Opelousas has been without power leaving residents frustrated and business owners at a financial loss.

Generators in Opelousas have been the lifeline of some 3k families, including a pregnant woman where two trees feel on her home.

Her neighbor was thankful, despite the damage Hurricane Delta caused.

“We got out alive, we never had no deaths, so were blessed no matter how bad it was.”

And things were bad for more than just the residents, businesses were also impacted by Hurricane Delta one having their roof completely torn off leaving at least $10k in damage.

“I think its about 6500 square feet that I’m gonna have to replace. It’s frustrating, I put so much money into this building.”

Although Opelousas is facing their fair share of challenges, recovery is well on the way as thousands of families were given free ice bags and meals.

The mayor says, with the community united, they will get through this together.

“Were gonna get past this, were just gonna have to show some patience.”

You would be happy to know, the business that lost it’s roof, Cary Iron Works, got their power back just a few hours ago.

The owner says that’s been the one positive this week.