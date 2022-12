(KLFY) – The U.S. Secret Service has issued a warning for counterfeit money used in South Louisiana, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO).

SMPSO said to be aware of possible counterfeit money, especially this holiday season.

The images below show how to spot counterfeit money.

Courtesy of SMPSO Courtesy of SMPSO

Courtesy of SMPSO

SMPSO said to contact law enforcement if you see any of these counterfeit bills.